Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,112 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.