Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Stock Price Up 1%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.
Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
