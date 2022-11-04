NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

