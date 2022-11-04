NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Lifted by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock makes up about 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.21% of NortonLifeLock worth $26,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 109,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,017. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

