Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Nova Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 0.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

