NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.49

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 28784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NOW by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

