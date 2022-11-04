Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Nutrien Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$97.93 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$82.48 and a 52-week high of C$147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.05. The firm has a market cap of C$52.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 19.9026817 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.08.

In related news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

