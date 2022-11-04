Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NCA stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

