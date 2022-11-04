Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NCA stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.92.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
