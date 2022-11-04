Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NNY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

