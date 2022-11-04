Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NNY stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.