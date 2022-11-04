Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.