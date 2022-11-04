NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 864,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,265,080. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

