NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,263. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

