Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($9.83) to GBX 500 ($5.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.36) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426 ($16.49).
Ocado Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 639 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 573.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.
Insider Activity at Ocado Group
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.