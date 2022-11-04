Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($9.83) to GBX 500 ($5.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.36) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426 ($16.49).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 639 ($7.39) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($22.71). The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 573.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,147,098.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

