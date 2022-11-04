Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 57,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.61). Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.