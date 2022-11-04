Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $37.05. 57,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.92.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.61). Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
