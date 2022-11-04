Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 0.1 %

OMCL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.