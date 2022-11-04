One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after acquiring an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,508,000.

VCR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,712. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

