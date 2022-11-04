One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $12.99 on Friday, hitting $128.54. 252,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average of $175.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.