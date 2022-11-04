One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 119,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,985. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

