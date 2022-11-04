ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STKS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 19.7 %

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $183.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.29.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

