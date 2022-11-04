ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STKS. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $183.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.29.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

