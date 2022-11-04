Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Shares Down 4.1%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.57 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14). 5,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 41,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.14).

Online Blockchain Trading Up 18.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

About Online Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.