Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $26.31. 170,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

