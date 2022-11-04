Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.
Open Text Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $26.31. 170,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of Open Text
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
