Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Down 7.4%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.22 and last traded at C$35.34. 187,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 640,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.17.

Open Text Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.09.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Text

In other news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$71,178,099.75. In other Open Text news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Also, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total value of C$1,226,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,458.98. Insiders purchased a total of 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,588,258 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.