Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Down 7.4%

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEXGet Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.22 and last traded at C$35.34. 187,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 640,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.17.

Open Text Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Text

In other news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$71,178,099.75. In other Open Text news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins bought 750,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,349 shares in the company, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Also, Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.10, for a total value of C$1,226,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,458.98. Insiders purchased a total of 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,588,258 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

