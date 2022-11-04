Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.31). 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 41,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.21.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

