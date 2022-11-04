OriginTrail Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. OriginTrail has a market cap of $92.02 million and $1.70 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

