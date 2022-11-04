OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Up 6.3%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.35. 3,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a PE ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

