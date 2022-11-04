Oslo Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Valaris comprises 9.9% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned 0.29% of Valaris worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter worth about $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Price Performance

NYSE VAL traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. 12,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.