Oslo Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Oslo Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,418 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group makes up 3.0% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oslo Asset Management AS owned approximately 2.01% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 4,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

