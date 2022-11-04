Osmosis Trading Down 0% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $449.65 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00007766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.53 or 0.31184257 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

