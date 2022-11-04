Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 74,860 shares of company stock worth $92,506 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Flower City Capital raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 158.9% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

