P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $48.95 on Thursday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

