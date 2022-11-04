PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $2,778,533.28 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

PCAR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $32,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.