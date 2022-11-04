PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $2,778,533.28 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %
PCAR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $98.89.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $32,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
