PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.68

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 26082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.