Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.15 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

