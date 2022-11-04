Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $15,205.54 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,382 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 437,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,169.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

PRTK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

