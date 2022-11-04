Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $15,205.54 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 4,382 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $15,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 437,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,169.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
PRTK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.35.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
