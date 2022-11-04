Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKTEF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.78. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of 0.65 and a one year high of 1.13.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.