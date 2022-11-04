Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,815. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $17,585,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

