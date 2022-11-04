Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Pason Systems Price Performance

TSE:PSI opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$9.83 and a 52 week high of C$17.12.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pason Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSI. Barclays lowered Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.