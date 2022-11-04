Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Patria Investments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 189,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,838. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $765.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAX shares. TheStreet downgraded Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

