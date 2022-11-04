Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Patria Investments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 189,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,838. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $765.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.