PAX Gold Trading Up 1.5% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,663.64 or 0.07986030 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $541.03 million and $14.74 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

