Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

