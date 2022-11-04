PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $231.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.