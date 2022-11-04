PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,762. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,980. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

