Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Raymond James

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

