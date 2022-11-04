PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. 237,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 808,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

