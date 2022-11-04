Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 255,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,473,506. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.