Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Pentair also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 20,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,380. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

