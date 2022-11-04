Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion. Pentair also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.79 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,380. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

