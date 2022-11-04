PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $130,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 197,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.76. The stock had a trading volume of 81,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

