PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 2.18% of PetIQ worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 13.2% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

PetIQ Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $252.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.28 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

