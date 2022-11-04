Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Down 2.4%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). 654,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,562,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Petro Matad Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £18.18 million and a PE ratio of -10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.72.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

